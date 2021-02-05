Strong lineup aims to lead Generals to another NAIA tournament appearance

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA Sports Information) - The LSUA softball team is led by a strong group of bats as it tries to reach the NAIA Tournament for the seventh time in nine seasons.

While there are plenty of newcomers on the roster, the Generals return their top three hitters from last season: Bailey McCleary, Miyah Portalis, and Bailey Hughes.

“It’s always nice to have a good nucleus coming back, LSUA Co-Head Softball Coach Adam Burch said. “The players who have been around for so long understand the program and understand what we’re about and what we’re trying to do.”

In 18 games, McCleary led the team with a .364 batting average, also leading the team in runs scored (10), hits (20), and doubles (3). She is a potent leadoff hitter and will be a spark plug at the top of the lineup.

With her being a senior, McCleary is excited to start her last season with her teammates.

“I am excited to be back out there with my team,” McCleary said. “Especially with this being my senior year, it was kind of a bummer to miss out on a whole year. But now that we’re back, I am happy that we’re all back together and we get one last year together.”

Portalis is a threat in the middle of the order for the Generals. The senior collected 17 hits, which was second on the team, scored six runs, and drove in six, in addition to batting .333, which was second on the squad. Portalis also had one of the three home runs hit by LSUA last season.

Hughes, a senior from Denham Springs, La., rounds out the potent trio of returners. She registered 15 hitting and a .306 batting average. Six of her 15 hits went for extra bases, which contributed to her team-best .531 slugging percentage. Like Portalis, Hughes also recorded one of the three home runs hit by a General in 2020.

Haylee Tidwell, a junior utility player from Florien, La., played in 18 games and started 16. She led the team with nine RBI and scored three times herself.

The season begins Friday in the Generals Showdown, as LSUA is hosting a tournament with No. 12 William Carey and No. 16 Central Baptist. LSUA will play Central Baptist at 1:30 p.m., followed by William Carey at 3:30. Saturday, LSUA will begin at 10:30 against CBC.

Overall, nine of the non-conference games are against currently ranked foes for the Generals. Following the tournament, LSUA heads to Georgia to face No. 9 Truett-McConnell and No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett.

“We like to play tough competition early every year,” Burch said. “We always host these types of tournaments, as it gives us a good indication of where we’re at and what we need to work on. It’s very important for me to make sure we establish that from the get-go and work to get better. I don’t ever shy away from the competition.”

RyLeigh Rutherford leads the pitching staff into the season. The junior pitched in 13 games, starting nine. Rutherford pitched 62.1 innings, posting an ERA of 3.37 ERA and recording a 5-4 record. She pitched four complete games, including shutting out Faulkner on March 6.

“I am super excited to get started,” Rutherford said. “We have a lot of players who are here to work hard. Our two (pitching) newcomers are very strong and they’ll help us make our pitching staff deeper.”

Hannah Whiteside, a junior pitcher from Hemphill, Texas, pitched in 12 games and threw 31.2 innings in 2020. Her 25 strikeouts led the Generals.

Freshman Eryn Sanchez, from Spring, Texas, is one of the newcomers to watch out for this season and has the coaches excited about her potential.

“She throws it well in the circle,” Burch said. “She’ll keep us in a lot of games and she’ll also swing it well for us.

“I do like our whole freshman class. It will contribute for us this year.”

The conference schedule begins Feb. 26 when the Generals play host to Jarvis Christian. Most conference contests are on Friday and Saturday with a doubleheader on Friday and a solo game on Saturday. The season finishes April 23-24 with a series at home against Southwest.

The Red River Athletic Conference Tournament begins April 30 at Generals Field.

