Advertisement

Tristin James sentenced to 40 years for 2019 death of his mother

Pleaded “guilty” to lesser charge of manslaughter Friday morning
Hannah Desselle and Tristin James (Credit: APSO)
Hannah Desselle and Tristin James (Credit: APSO)(KALB / APSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The son of an Avoyelles Parish woman, who was beaten to death with a baseball bat and dumped into the woods in Big Bend, pleaded guilty this morning for his role in the death of his mother.

Tristin James, 21 of Moreauville, changed his plea to “guilty” to the lesser charge of manslaughter. He was initially charged with second degree murder.

Judge William Bennett sentenced him to the maximum - 40 years in prison. He’ll serve 39 years for the manslaughter plea and an additional year, to run consecutive, for simple escape.

Tony Salario, an Assistant District Attorney for Avoyelles Parish, prosecuted the case.

Back in May 2019, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said James and his girlfriend, Hannah Desselle, were at home with his mother, Kasey Bigum, in Marksville, when James and Bigum got into an argument.

Detectives said James hit his mother, then beat her with the baseball bat. He and Desselle then wrapped her body in a blanket and left her off of S&B Cutoff Road.

James’ defense attorney, Chad Gulliot, told News Channel 5 about the reason James took the plea, “At trial, I think the best-case scenario would have been a manslaughter conviction. So I think he made a good deal by going in and pleading guilty now to the reduced charge. I think that’s what would have happened at trial regardless. Of course, he also had a chance at second degree murder and looking at life in prison. I think this was the smart decision for him.”

The case against Hannah Desselle is still working its way through court. She’s also charged with second degree murder.

CLICK HERE FOR THE PREVIOUS STORY ON THIS CASE

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarcKeeyse Dorsey, Trenton Roberson and Detravion Green
2 arrested, 1 wanted in Detroit Street homicide investigation
An Anacoco driver was killed in a crash on Thursday on Hwy 111
Unrestrained driver killed in Vernon Parish crash; impairment suspected
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

Latest News

Sherry Bovey, a VISTA employee working with the City as a volunteer recruitment and management...
City of Alexandria seeking volunteers for school literacy program
City of Alexandria Reading Program
February 1st to February 28th is national spay and neuter awareness month.
February is National Spay & Neuter Awareness Month
The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is excited to announce the release of the 2019 LSU...
Louisiana OMV set to release LSU National Championship license plate
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses