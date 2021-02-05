Unrestrained driver killed in Concordia Parish crash; impairment suspected

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Monterey driver was killed in a crash that occurred Thursday on Hwy 565.

Julie Ann Cummings, 50, was driving southbound on Hwy 565 when for unknown reasons, she traveled off the highway, struck a guidewire and overturned.

Cummings, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Impairment is a suspected factor of this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

