Unrestrained driver killed in Vernon Parish crash; impairment suspected

An Anacoco driver was killed in a crash on Thursday on Hwy 111(AP)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - An Anacoco driver was killed in a crash on Thursday on Hwy 111 around 11 p.m.

State Police say Casey D. Elliott, 37, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck eastbound on Hwy 111, when for unknown reasons, he left the highway, struck a utility pole and several trees before overturning.

Elliott, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Impairment is a suspected factor of this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

State Police remind motorists that buckling up is the most effective way to protect themselves during a crash. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

