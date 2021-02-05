Unrestrained driver killed in Vernon Parish crash; impairment suspected

VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - An Anacoco driver was killed in a crash on Thursday on Hwy 111 around 11 p.m.

State Police say Casey D. Elliott, 37, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck eastbound on Hwy 111, when for unknown reasons, he left the highway, struck a utility pole and several trees before overturning.

Elliott, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Impairment is a suspected factor of this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

State Police remind motorists that buckling up is the most effective way to protect themselves during a crash. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSP. All rights reserved.