APD investigating Saturday homicide, arrest made

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

Alexandria, La. (February 6, 2021) ­– Alexandria Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of 7th Street around 9:10 a.m. At the scene, officers found a deceased victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

Sylvester Iles, 44, of Alexandria, was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm in this incident.

Residents in the area say Isles and victim were brothers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

