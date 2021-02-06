Leesville’s Grooms and Keys sign to play at the next level

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville’s Daishawn Grooms and Jeffrey Keys have joined other athletes in putting the pen to paper.

Grooms will join four other Central Louisiana athletes in Louisiana College’s 2021 signing class. Grooms recorded 44 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in his senior campaign.

On the other hand, offensive lineman Jeffrey Keys will head to Lagrange College. Keys played a key role in the trenches for the Wampus Cats and with his size and speed, he will sign to play fullback.

