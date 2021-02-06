Advertisement

Louisiana OMV set to release LSU National Championship license plate

This information comes from the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles
The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is excited to announce the release of the 2019 LSU...
The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is excited to announce the release of the 2019 LSU National Championship license plate. Beginning Monday, February 8, 2021, LSU fans can celebrate the perfect 15-0 season everywhere they go by purchasing the newest specialty plate offered to Louisiana drivers.(WAFB)
By WAFB
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is excited to announce the release of the 2019 LSU National Championship license plate. Beginning Monday, February 8, 2021, LSU fans can celebrate the perfect 15-0 season everywhere they go by purchasing the newest specialty plate offered to Louisiana drivers.

“The 2019 LSU football season was both historic and unforgettable. We are happy that our customers, the great citizens of Louisiana, can continue to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2019 Tigers with this new license plate,” OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain stated.

Customers can purchase the 2019 LSU National Championship plate two ways:

  1. The recommended method to purchase is to complete the online process for special plates at the newly redesigned OMV website, EXPRESSLANE.org. Mail the necessary documents to the OMV Specialized Vehicle Unit (Attn: Specialized Vehicle Unit, Office of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896). OMV will mail the plate to the customer after processing.
  2. Issuance of the 2019 LSU National Championship plate is also available through the OMV Specialized Vehicle Unit (7979 Independence Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806), select OMV field offices (Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Livingston, Monroe, Shreveport, Slidell, and Thibodaux), and some Public Tag Agent locations. If an appointment is required, customers should select the “Vehicle Renewals” option as the appointment type.

Residents are encouraged to refer to OMV’s website and social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for updates and announcements regarding availability at additional field offices. OMV issues special plates to automobiles, private trucks up to 16,000 lbs., and private buses (motor homes). Customers must have a properly titled and registered vehicle in their name to be eligible. Customers can view a complete list of specialty plates offered at EXPRESSLANE.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Desselle and Tristin James (Credit: APSO)
Tristin James sentenced to 40 years for 2019 death of his mother
MarcKeeyse Dorsey, Trenton Roberson and Detravion Green
2 arrested, 1 wanted in Detroit Street homicide investigation
An Anacoco driver was killed in a crash on Thursday on Hwy 111
Unrestrained driver killed in Vernon Parish crash; impairment suspected
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

Latest News

Sherry Bovey, a VISTA employee working with the City as a volunteer recruitment and management...
City of Alexandria seeking volunteers for school literacy program
City of Alexandria Reading Program
February 1st to February 28th is national spay and neuter awareness month.
February is National Spay & Neuter Awareness Month
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses