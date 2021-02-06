Small building, big dreams: Alexandria family opens restaurant to put family first

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s easy to miss, but hard to forget if you’ve eaten. On the corner of Lee St. in Alexandria sits a small, green building. Hijo’s Wagon is also green to the restaurant scene. Luis Hernandez-Cruz opened up Hijo’s Wagon about six months ago during the middle of the pandemic. It’s a walk-up to go only restaurant. They serve up unique items along with Mexican cuisine staples.

“First week was tough because we didn’t have customers, but now we are getting there,” said Hernandez-Cruz.

It’s been a nightmare year for most of the world, but they are trying to make it a good dream.

“I really like to support the small businesses,” said Cynthia Bosby, she ordered a burrito. “They new, they started out good and they still good.”

That’s a good thing for Luis and his girlfriend Kayla who works the window. Especially with their newest little helper. The two had a baby the first week of the pandemic.

“It was a little crazy,” said Hernandez-Cruz.

But don’t call him crazy. It’s all about the family.

“I feel like I have a little bit more time with the family,” he said. “When you work for a restaurant you stay there all day.”

A small baby, little kitchen - But big aspirations.

“Hopefully one day we can have our own place. Something small you know where people can go in, sit down and enjoy their meal.”

Luis knows the road won’t be easy. He’s just got to remember that when you fall off, dust yourself off and get back on the wagon.

“I like it, she likes it so that’s all that matters.”

