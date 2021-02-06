Soccer playoff finals for Friday night
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of final scores and highlights for Central Louisiana teams competing in the LHSAA playoffs.
BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
Pineville 2, Baton Rouge 1
DIVISION III
Leesville 4, Morgan City 1
St. Louis Catholic 4, Grant 0
DIVISION IV
Covenant Christian 4, Glenmora 1
Country Day 8, Grace Christian 0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
St. Scholastica 3, ASH 0
