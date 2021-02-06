Soccer playoff finals for Friday night

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of final scores and highlights for Central Louisiana teams competing in the LHSAA playoffs.

BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

Pineville 2, Baton Rouge 1

DIVISION III

Leesville 4, Morgan City 1

St. Louis Catholic 4, Grant 0

DIVISION IV

Covenant Christian 4, Glenmora 1

Country Day 8, Grace Christian 0

GIRLS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

St. Scholastica 3, ASH 0

