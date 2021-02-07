Advertisement

APD seeking suspect wanted in double homicide on Culpepper Road

Ke’Ron Nickelson
Ke’Ron Nickelson(APD)
By APD
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Culpepper around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find two victims who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

Ke’Ron Nickelson, 19, of Alexandria, is wanted for two counts of first degree murder in this incident. He was last seen driving a grey Dodge Journey SUV license # 368EAQ.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

