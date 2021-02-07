Advertisement

Change in leadership at Camp Beauregard

By Corey Howard
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CAMP BEAUREGARD, La. (KALB) - The 199th Regiment at Camp Beauregard experienced a change in leadership Saturday morning.

Colonel (Col.) Willus Hall will take over for Col. Chris Cerniauskas.

The regiment is the regional training institute, which helps build leaders in the armed forces.

Cerniauskas describes the moment as bittersweet, but he knows the regiment is in good hands.

“[I] look forward to helping add value to our organization by producing quality leaders,” Col. Hall said. “This is an institution for organizational excellence in the army outside of just the Louisiana Guard but both for the active component and the Army Reserve, so looking for ways to improve our processes and produced the best future leaders possible to carry forth important missions of our great nation.”

“I love this Regiment,” Col. Cerniauskas said. “And to have a great commander like Colonel Willis Hall, come in... [it] gives me absolute confidence and comfort that he’s going to do great things. I’m really happy for him.”

Col. Cerniauskas says he looks forward to his next assignment as a staff officer.

