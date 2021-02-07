Advertisement

College Football Special: Previewing LC, NSU, Grambling, and Southern

Ahead of the spring college football season, we preview the Louisiana College Wildcats, Northwestern State Demons, Grambling State Tigers, and Southern Jaguars.(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Ahead of the spring college football season, we preview the Louisiana College Wildcats, Northwestern State Demons, Grambling State Tigers, and Southern Jaguars.

Below are all four teams’ schedules.

LOUISIANA COLLEGE 2021 SPRING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

  • February 13 – vs Southwestern (1:00 p.m.)
  • February 20 – @ Mary Hardin-Baylor (12:00 p.m.)
  • February 27 – vs ETBU (1:00 p.m.)
  • March 6 – @ Belhaven (1:00 p.m.)

NORTHWESTERN STATE 2021 SPRING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

  • February 20 – @ Lamar (3:00 p.m.)
  • March 6 – vs Nicholls State (6:00 p.m.)
  • March 13 – @ Southeastern (6:00 p.m.)
  • March 20 – vs McNeese State (4:00 p.m.)
  • April 1 – vs Sam Houston State (6:00 p.m.)
  • April 10 – @ Incarnate Word (TBA)

GRAMBLING STATE 2021 SPRING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

  • February 27 – vs Prairie View A&M (3:00 p.m.) {State Fair Classic - Dallas, TX}
  • March 6 – vs Jackson State (12:00 p.m.)
  • March 20 – vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff (12:00 p.m.)
  • March 27 – @ Alabama A&M (TBA)
  • April 3 – @ Texas Southern (TBA)
  • April 17 – vs Southern (1:30 p.m.) {Bayou Classic - Shreveport, LA}

SOUTHERN 2021 SPRING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

  • February 26 – @ Alabama State (TBA)
  • March 6 – vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff (TBA)
  • March 20 – @ Texas Southern (TBA)
  • March 27 – vs Alcorn State (TBA)
  • April 3 – vs Jackson State (1:00 p.m.)
  • April 17 – vs Grambling (1:30 p.m.) {Bayou Classic - Shreveport, LA}

