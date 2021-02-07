Advertisement

Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food...
Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just before millions of Americans are planning to snack in front of their TV’s for the big game Sunday, the USDA is issuing a major recall.

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.

The USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service reported Friday that three specific product lines were not properly inspected.

The taco dip in 18- and 31-ounce sizes is being recalled and should be thrown away or returned to the store.

In addition, the 8-ounce package of German-style potato salad with bacon is also on the list for the recall.

The USDA says this also applies to the 7-ounce tri-colored Italian style rotini pasta salad with salami.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions because of these products.

Consumers with questions can call 818-837-7600.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Greene
Grant woman arrested for alleged sexual conduct between a teacher and student
Sylvester Iles, 44, of Alexandria is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm...
APD investigating Saturday homicide, arrest made
Hannah Desselle and Tristin James (Credit: APSO)
Tristin James sentenced to 40 years for 2019 death of his mother
Hijo's Wagon serves Mexican cuisine and other unique dishes.
Small building, big dreams: Alexandria family opens restaurant to put family first
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
Iran: US must lift sanctions before it lives up to nuke deal
The riot was the latest disturbance over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and...
Inmates attacked correctional officer, set fires in disturbance at St. Louis jail
The United States has now seen more than 460,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the most coming...
Feb. 6 marks one year since 1st COVID-19 death in US
Cpl. David Hernandez of the Longwood Police Department was fired following an internal...
Fla. police officer fired for mocking coworker’s COVID-19 fears