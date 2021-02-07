Advertisement

WATCH: 4-H District Livestock Show 2021

Sale of Champions
On Sat. Feb. 6, the 2021 4-H District Livestock Show and Sale of Champions was held at Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s Dewitt Livestock Facility LSU AgCenter.(KALB)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sat. Feb. 6, the 2021 4-H District Livestock Show and Sale of Champions was held at Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s Dewitt Livestock Facility LSU AgCenter.

Grand Champion Market Steer and Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer

Grand Champion Market Lamb and Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

Grand Champion Market Hog and Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog

Grand Champion Market Goat and Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat

Grand Champion Meat Pen and Reserve Grand Champion Meat Pen

Rodney Johnson talks about overcoming obstacles for 2021 show

