WATCH: 4-H District Livestock Show 2021
Sale of Champions
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sat. Feb. 6, the 2021 4-H District Livestock Show and Sale of Champions was held at Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s Dewitt Livestock Facility LSU AgCenter.
Grand Champion Market Steer and Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer
Grand Champion Market Lamb and Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb
Grand Champion Market Hog and Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog
Grand Champion Market Goat and Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat
Grand Champion Meat Pen and Reserve Grand Champion Meat Pen
Rodney Johnson talks about overcoming obstacles for 2021 show
