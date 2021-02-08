Allen Parish audit shows misappropriation of funds at local school

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released their report for the Allen Parish School Board Monday. Among the findings, the audit claims a former employee at a school in the parish misappropriated funds.

“While preparing monthly bank reconciliations, irregularities were identified in amounts deposited at Reeves High School. Upon further review, a shortage of $1,590 was identified,” the audit states.

The auditors recommended school board management “evaluate security controls to ensure they are adequate and functioning properly.”

When the shortage was detected, “The District Attorney, Sheriff, and Louisiana Legislative Auditor were notified, and an internal audit was conducted. Restitution has not been made, and the Individual believed to have misappropriated the funds is no longer employed by the School Board,” the audit states.

The audit also found the school system “failed to propose to have the 1 percent sales tax renewed prior to its expiration date of March 31, 2018.” The auditor recommended the school board “designate an employee to oversee the expirations and appropriate renewals of all sales taxes and millages.”

