UPDATE: Police say missing 10-year-old has been found safe

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By Autumn Payton
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
New Iberia, La. (WAFB) – According to the New Iberia Police Department, the missing 10-year-old girl has been found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing 10-year-old overnight.

Members of law enforcement across Louisiana are searching for Michael R. Sereal, 33, who is believed to be traveling in a 2012 Nissan Altima bearing license plate N472845.

Members of law enforcement across Louisiana are searching for 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal who is believed to be traveling in a 2012 Nissan Altima bearing license plate N472845.(Source: Louisiana State Police)

Investigators believe Sereal may have abducted 10-year-old Jalisa Lassalle from the 1400 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia.

Sereal is described as a black male 5′ 9″ tall, weighing 224 pounds. Lassalle is described as being a 4-foot-6-inch tall, black female, weighing 75 pounds. She was wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts.

Investigators described Lassalle as being in imminent danger.

Anyone with information should immediately contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or call 911.

