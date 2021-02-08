Advertisement

APD investigating shooting on Magnolia Street

By APD
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Magnolia Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

