APD investigating shooting on Magnolia Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Magnolia Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

