CRNHA Marketing Manager Accepted into the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy Class of 2021

The following was released to us by Cane River National Heritage Area, Inc.:

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Amy Lee, Marketing and Communications Manager for Cane River National Heritage Area (CRNHA), has been selected to join the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy Class of 2021, a Louisiana Tourism Association program.

The Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy is a continuing education and leadership training program for Louisiana’s travel and tourism industry. LTLA offers students the opportunity to meet and learn from seasoned professionals, as well as up-and-coming professionals.

“I am eager to learn and continue to grow as a young professional and am looking forward to finding new ways to give back, serve, and promote the Natchitoches and Cane River region,” said Lee.

Lee began her career with CRNHA as an intern while obtaining her undergraduate degree in Hospitality Management and Tourism at Northwestern State University. Post-graduation, she continued working for the Heritage Area as the Communications Assistant and in 2020 was promoted to the position of Marketing and Communications Manager.

During her tenure at the Heritage Area, Lee has created the new CRNHA food blog In Season and manages the GoNatchitoches and No Man’s Land apps. Lee serves as Vice-Chair of the Natchitoches Young Professionals, leading the NYP Pub Crawl and communications committees, and serves on the No Man’s Land Marketing Committee as co-chair.

