LSP releases details, arrests Monroe area Troopers in excessive force investigation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police have released the details of an excessive force investigation they say has resulted in charges against four Monroe area Troopers. LSP Detectives arrested the four Troopers on Feb. 8, 2021.

According to LSP, investigators filed charges on four Troop F Troopers following an extensive and detailed review of use of force encounters in the Monroe area. They say the charges stem from encounters in July of 2019 and May of 2020 in which the Troopers’ actions rose to the level of Simple Battery and Malfeasance in Office.

Troopers Arrested

Those involved are identified as 28-year-old Dakota DeMoss, 26-year-old George Harper, 34-year-old Randall Dickerson, and 30-year-old Jacob Brown. LSP says all remain on administrative leave. LSP says all law enforcement property has been recovered pending the conclusion of criminal and administrative investigations. Details of the encounters can be found below.

Jacob Brown (Left) and Randall Dickerson (Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)

July 2019 Incident

State police say the July 2019 incident happened during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish. The Troopers involved were identified as Brown and Dickerson. LSP says they found suspected narcotics in the vehicle, placed the driver under arrest, and then used “excessive and unjustifiable force” on the driver. LSP also reported that body cameras were deactivated and untruthful statements were given regarding the alleged resistance by the suspect.

May 2020 Incident

LSP says another incident happened in Franklin Parish in May 2020. After authorities stopped the suspect’s vehicle with a tire deflation device, the driver got out and immediately laid on the ground in a compliant position, LSP says. The driver was subsequently approached by Troopers DeMoss, Harper, and Brown who used “excessive and unjustifiable force during the handcuffing process,” LSP says.

Body cameras were also deactivated in the incident. Investigators also say Brown “falsified the Use of Force Report and Arrest Report and failed to indicate and provide video evidence.”

Charges

Troopers Brown and Dickerson face Simple Battery and Malfeasance in Office charges for the July 2019 incident. Brown also faces Obstruction of Justice, Simple Battery, and Malfeasance in Office for the May 2020 incident.

Troopers DeMoss and Harper face charges of Simple Battery and Malfeasance in Office for the May 2020 Incident.

“The unjustifiable use of force by our personnel is inexcusable and tarnishes the exemplary work of our dedicated men and women of the Department of Public Safety,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “I commend our investigative team for their diligence and professionalism during this investigation. Our agency remains committed to upholding the public trust and providing professional, fair, and compassionate public safety services.”

