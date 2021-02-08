Advertisement

GOHSEP, LDH hosting virtual town hall on coronavirus vaccine Feb. 9

File photo - A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
File photo - A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.(John Locher | AP)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will be hosting a virtual town hall to educate citizens who are concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The virtual town hall will be held just hours before Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say the town hall-style webinar will be held via Zoom and will connect anyone who is anxious or worried about the COVID-19 vaccines with healthcare experts who can provide information about the vaccines. Experts will also discuss how the strategies for vaccine distribution will impact participants.

Featured speakers will include Interim Assistant Secretary for the Louisiana Office of Public Health Dr. Joseph Kanter and Ginger Hunt, a nurse practitioner specialist who has founded a nonprofit network of 11 federally qualified health centers across five parishes. Dr. Kanter will provide up-to-date information about the vaccines and who is eligible to receive them while Hunt will speak about access to healthcare in rural communities.

A question and answer segment will follow the presentations.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE VIRTUAL TOWN HALL

Participation is open to anyone who is concerned about the vaccines and wants to register. For those who are unable to attend the virtual town hall, a replay of the presentation will be available by clicking here.

