GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car

Michael Sereal
Michael Sereal(New Iberia Police Dept.)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two men working their trash route Monday morning spotted the car in which police say a 10-year-old girl was kidnapped Sunday night, according to KATC-TV in Lafayette.

The child was reported missing Sunday evening, and then an Amber Alert was issued later that night. She was found safe Monday morning.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic language.

Posted by Dion Merrick on Monday, February 8, 2021

A man named Dion Merrick posted a live video on Facebook saying he spotted the car in a field while working his route.

“People act like they see stuff by they don’t want to say nothing. But she’s safe now. Thank God man, because I got a little girl. I’m on my job doing what I got to do,” Merrick says to the camera.

A law enforcement officer thanked Merrick for calling, and said he’ll need to get some information from him before he leaves the scene.

A man can be seen in custody, being taken to a police car. Police tell us the girl was found in St. Martin Parish and was evaluated by medical personnel. The suspect, Michael Sereal, 33, of New Iberia, has been arrested. Following the abduction, an arrest warrant was issued for Sereal for aggravated kidnapping.

The suspect in the video is yelling “why are you doing this to me?” as he is escorted to a police car.

7 homicides in Alexandria in 2021 - clipped version