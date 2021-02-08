Advertisement

House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Democrats are introducing a $3,000-per child benefit for families as a part of the proposed stimulus package.

Leaders are expected to unveil the Child Tax Credit Bill Monday to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, according to a House Ways and Means Committee spokesperson.

The legislation would provide $3,600 per child younger than the age of 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

If this particular legislation is passed by Congress, the payments would begin in July for one year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD seeking suspect wanted in double homicide on Culpepper Road
Police lights
UPDATE: Police say missing 10-year-old has been found safe
Sylvester Iles, 44, of Alexandria is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm...
APD investigating Saturday homicide, arrest made
Brittany Greene
Grant woman arrested for alleged sexual conduct between a teacher and student
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’
The first case of the Denmark “Cluster Five” variant of COVID-19 has been identified in North...
New variants raise worry about COVID-19 virus reinfections
Money
Allen Parish audit shows misappropriation of funds at local school
Technological advancements in the instrument suite of this Mars rover are also being used back...
Next stop Mars: 3 spacecraft arriving in quick succession
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions