La. Gov. Edwards to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The event will take place around 3 p.m. on Feb. 9, at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
Edwards will answer questions from the press during that event.
On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the governor’s Phase 2 order will expire. According to a news release, Edwards is meeting with public health officials to review data on Monday.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.