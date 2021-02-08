Advertisement

Leesville man arrested for threatening VPSO officers on social media

Alonzon Thibodeaux
Alonzon Thibodeaux(VPSO)
By VPSO
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (VPSO) - A Leesville man was arrested on February 6 after a threatening video was posted to social media.

A social media platform informed authorities of a video of Alonzon Thibodeaux, 35, with a firearm, making threats to kill and harm VPSO law enforcement officers.

VPSO deputies went to Thibodeaux’s residence to make contact with him regarding the threatening post. Upon contact with the deputies, Thibodeaux continued to act in an erratic manner and they took him into custody.

Once placed in the rear of a VPSO patrol unit, Thibodeaux had to be further restrained after he began to kick the window of the patrol unit. He also stated that he should have killed the deputy when he arrived at the residence.

Deputies recovered a firearm and ammunition from Thibodeaux’s residence. He was transported to the VPSO jail and charged with one count of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, one count of terrorizing, one count of cyberstalking, one count of threatening a public official and one count of resisting an officer. Bond was set at $ 13,281. Thibodeaux remains in the VPSO jail.

