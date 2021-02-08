Advertisement

Leesville sees an increase in sales tax revenue despite the pandemic

By Corey Howard
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, the city saw an eight-percent increase in sales tax revenue.

Mayor Allen credits the increase in revenue to a lot of people shopping local because of the pandemic.

“People weren’t going out of town to do any shopping,” Mayor Allen said. “So they were buying everything local. So we actually saw an increase in sales tax [revenue], Lowe’s and Walmart and places like that.”

He also mentioned Hurricane Laura and Delta caused people to go on a spending spree, looking for hardware supplies.

“When the Hurricanes hit Lowe’s, their numbers skyrocketed,” Mayor Allen said. “So, sales tax in the City of Leesville actually up in 2020, due to several factors.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD seeking suspect wanted in double homicide on Culpepper Road
Police lights
UPDATE: Police say missing 10-year-old has been found safe
Sylvester Iles, 44, of Alexandria is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm...
APD investigating Saturday homicide, arrest made
Brittany Greene
Grant woman arrested for alleged sexual conduct between a teacher and student
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

Latest News

Money
Allen Parish audit shows misappropriation of funds at local school
Police lights
UPDATE: Police say missing 10-year-old has been found safe
(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast