Leesville sees an increase in sales tax revenue despite the pandemic

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, the city saw an eight-percent increase in sales tax revenue.

Mayor Allen credits the increase in revenue to a lot of people shopping local because of the pandemic.

“People weren’t going out of town to do any shopping,” Mayor Allen said. “So they were buying everything local. So we actually saw an increase in sales tax [revenue], Lowe’s and Walmart and places like that.”

He also mentioned Hurricane Laura and Delta caused people to go on a spending spree, looking for hardware supplies.

“When the Hurricanes hit Lowe’s, their numbers skyrocketed,” Mayor Allen said. “So, sales tax in the City of Leesville actually up in 2020, due to several factors.”

