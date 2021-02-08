Wildcats Take Series Win with Sunday Split with Alma

PINEVILLE, La. (LC Sports Information) – The Louisiana College baseball team got the series win it was looking for over Alma by taking game one 10-4, but the Wildcats fell just short of the goal of a sweep of the season-opening series by dropping the final 5-3 to the Scots Sunday afternoon at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium.

Game 1 – Alma 4, Louisiana College 10

The Wildcats took advantage of some early erratic pitching by the Alma starter to jump out on top with three runs in the first inning. After Alex Ashby led off the bottom of the frame with a single to center, both Christian Vandergrift and Keelyn Johnson were hit by pitches to load the bases with no outs. A wild pitch allowed Ashby to come home and make it 1-0 LC. Dane Pedersen then chopped a pitch high enough that allowed the Scot pitcher no chance of a play at home, allowing Vandergrift to score. Ju’Juan Franklin then lifted a pitch to deep right that gave Johnson the chance to trot home for a 3-0 Wildcat lead after one.

Two out hits were key for the Wildcats in doubling the lead in the second. After the first two batters of the inning got out, Brody Falgoust started the big rally with a high chopper to second that he beat out for a base hit. After Ashby became the latest Wildcat batter to wear a pitch, Vandergrift cleared the bases with a 2-RBI double that just got over the right fielder’s head. Keelyn Johnson put a cap on the rally with a double of his own to the wall in center to plate Vandergrift and make it 6-0.

Another pair of LC runs was tacked on in the third as Ty Morgan continued to swing a hot bat with a RBI single to left-center that plated Ju’Juan Franklin, and then Brody Falgoust’s liner to deep center allowed Hunter David to tag and score for an 8-0 LC lead after three innings of play.

After Alma plated one in the fourth, the Wildcats got it right back in the bottom half as Hunter David drove a base hit down the line just past a diving Scot third baseman for a double that scored Vandergrift to make it 9-1 LC. After Alma plated two in the sixth, the Wildcats got their final run of the game on a Ty Morgan RBI single to left that pushed Dylan David across for a 10-3 lead after six. Alma got one in the seventh but didn’t threaten to take the game.

Christian Vandergrift led the Wildcats offensive attack in game one by getting base hits in both of his at bats, one of which was a double, that helped bring him bring two of his teammates home while he scored three times himself. Ju’Juan Franklin was also two of two in game one with a walk, a RBI, and a run scored. Ty Morgan went two of three with two RBI and a walk to round out the offensive leaders for the Wildcats.

Dylan Roark (1-0) got the start and went 4.2 innings on the mound, giving up five hits and one run, which was earned. He also struck out six and didn’t give up any walks to pick up his first victory of the season.

Game 2 – Alma 5, Louisiana College 3

All of the fireworks from the first three games of the series switched sides in the finale as the Scots avoided the sweep in grand fashion while LC’s offense sputtered for the first time on the weekend. After the first two innings went by very quickly, the explosion started in the third as Alma got on the board with a 2-run home run.

LC did get one of those two runs back in the bottom half of the inning as Alex Ashby dropped a base hit in front of the Alma center fielder that drove in Beau Freeman to cut the deficit to 2-1. But Alma did more damage in the fourth inning with a pair of solo homers to up their lead to 4-1.

After Alma added a fifth run on a RBI single in the fifth, the Wildcats took their best chances at getting the offense going and take the game, with the help of Alma miscues. A passed ball on a third strike not only allowed Ty Morgan to reach base safely, but also Keelyn Johnson to come home from third, and then a wild pitch gave Ju’Juan Franklin the chance to take off from third, which he did to score and cut the deficit to 5-3. But the comeback was not to be as the tying run was left at the plate in both the sixth and seventh innings to close out the series.

Keelyn Johnson ended up with three of LC’s five base hits in game two, going three of four at the plate with a double and a run scored. Christian Vandergrift and Alex Ashby each singled to account for the Wildcats’ other base hits in the contest with Ashby knocking in a run as well.

Starting pitcher Dylan Coburn went four innings and gave up three hits and four runs, all earned, with one walk. Konnor McDermott finished off the final three innings allowing just two hits and one run, which was earned with a walk.

Due to weather considerations, the Wildcats (3-1) have moved up their mid-week game this week against Centenary to Tuesday afternoon from its originally scheduled Wednesday date. The first pitch on Tuesday against the Gents (0-0) is set for 3:00 P.M. at Shehee Stadium in Shreveport.

