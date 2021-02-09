7 homicides already in Alexandria this year, 3 this past weekend

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department reported three more homicides in Alexandria over the past weekend, which now brings the total that the city has seen this year to seven.

Alexandria has seen an upward trend in the number of homicides. The city reported 24 homicides all of last year. Through the first five weeks of 2021, the city is on pace to nearly triple that amount.

APD is still searching for Ke’Ron Nickelson, 19, who is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder following a double shooting in the 2500 block of Culpepper on Sunday morning. He was last seen driving a grey Dodge Journey SUV license #368EAQ.

APD has made an arrest in connection with this incident. Kizzy Jiles, 43, of Alexandria, has been charged with obstruction of justice in this incident. During the investigation, detectives were able to determine that the suspects’ mother had information about the shooting before and after it occurred along with other information that was not disclosed thereby impeding the investigation.

One of the victim’s brothers, Wayne Compton, confirmed to KALB that the victims’ names from Sunday’s homicides are Destiny Compton and Ashley Mortle. Compton also said that he doesn’t know the relationship between the victims and the suspect.

Compton added that he and his family are still having a tough time processing the incident.

“We are all under disbelief. It is really depressing for both families. Both families are really going through it right now. The suspect is still on the loose so we are hoping that they catch him soon,” said Compton.

The double homicide comes only one day after another shooting occurred in the 2600 block of 7th Street that left one victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sylvester Iles, 44, of Alexandria, was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm in this incident. Residents in the area said Iles and the victim were brothers.

Compton said that he is concerned to see the rise of crime in Alexandria.

“It’s definitely overwhelming to know that the city has been taken over like this with deaths and homicides. Every day, you’ll get a call or hear about a murder that has happened. To know that a friend or someone close to you has gotten killed is really hard to deal with,” said Compton.

Compton added that he is working on a project called #MakingAChange to help make a difference in the city and try to make it a safer place to live for future generations.

