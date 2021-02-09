Advertisement

Alexandria police investigating shooting at 3rd Street, Broadway Avenue

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has announced that it’s investigating yet another shooting incident in the city, this time at 3rd Street and Broadway Avenue.

APD says the shooting occurred around 4:48 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.

One victim was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

