Advertisement

‘Black Lives Don’t Matter’ painted on Texas high school campus

By KTRK Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – A concerned mother is speaking out after a hate message was found written on a wall at a Texas high school.

The mother, who asked not to be identified, said an image she shared shows graffiti with the words “Black Lives Don’t Matter” spray-painted inside Barbers Hill High School just days after the presidential election.

Since then, she claims the atmosphere inside the school has deteriorated, impacting Black students.

“I want parents to know what’s really going on in those hallways and what Barbers Hill is not doing to keep it from happening,” she said.

The mother also shared an image taken from social media showing a poster of Vice President Kamala Harris, put up for Black History Month.

The caption reads, in part: “We couldn’t even wear our [expletive] flag on a mask at the beginning of the year bc it’s racist no [expletive] you you don’t like it get out.”

The mother claims that the school district changed their face mask policy because some students wore ones containing the Confederate flag. The district said their mask policy hasn’t changed since they implemented it before school began this year.

“I feel horrible allowing my child to be exposed to something like that because I don’t allow it. I don’t experience it at work,” the mother said.

In a statement, the school district said newly displayed posters created a disagreement with students. The posters have since been removed.

The deputy superintendent said: “We all know how politically polarized our nation is right now, and Barbers Hill ISD has and will continue to keep the political discord from interfering with our mission of always providing a safe and conducive learning environment.”

The concerned mother said it’s likely that she’ll pull her son out of the school.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Police lights
UPDATE: Police say missing 10-year-old has been found safe
WANTED: Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD seeking suspect wanted in double homicide on Culpepper Road, mother of suspect arrested
Alexandria police investigating shooting at 3rd Street, Broadway Avenue
Top: Jacob Brown (Left) and Randall Dickerson - Bottom: Dakota DeMoss. (Left) and George Harper
Louisiana State Police arrests Monroe-area troopers in excessive force investigation

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained
Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses on the roof of Capitol Records on Thursday,...
Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, Anthony Sowell sits in court in Cleveland during a...
Anthony Sowell, Ohio man who killed 11 women, dies in prison