Celebrating 100 years of life during the pandemic

LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - During times of social distancing and wearing masks, birthday parties might not be quite the same during the pandemic, especially for the elderly. However, that did not stop the Town of Lecompte from showing up for Ruby Perry Brady, who turned 100-years-old.

Dozens of cars passed by her home, honking their horns while the people inside the vehicles hung out of the window to yell, “Happy Birthday!”

“I’m so thankful,” Brady said. “I didn’t expect anybody to take time to come through here. I really was surprised.”

“We just couldn’t let this event go by without having some sort of party and treating her to a special day,” Stephanie Land, Brady’s granddaughter, said. “[We want] everyone to know how special she is.”

“She is the apple of our church,” Marilyn James said. “She is the apple of Lecompte. She is a wonderful lady that has lived many years and has been such an inspiration to everyone she meets.”

For each person who came out to celebrate Brady’s birthday, she wanted to leave them with one message:

“Thank you with all of my heart.”

