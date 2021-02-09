FULL INTERVIEW: Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall speaks on recent spike in crime

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just five weeks into 2021, the city of Alexandria has reported seven homicides, more than one-third of the total reported in 2020.

Following the addition of three shooting incidents over the weekend, Dylan Domangue met with Mayor Jeff Hall for his reaction to the spike in crime in the city and how the city plans to respond.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.