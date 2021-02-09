Gov. Edwards to announce Pennington Biomedical Research Center as Louisiana’s first mass vaccination site for coronavirus vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will announce Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge as the location of Louisiana’s first mass vaccination site for the COVID-19 vaccine during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 9, according to his office.

Gov. Edwards is expected to give more details about the state’s first mass vaccination site during the news conference.

The governor will also provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine immediately following his address.

Several other members of the governor’s Unified Command Group will also receive their first dose of the vaccine.

