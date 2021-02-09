Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on coronavirus restrictions, state’s first mass vaccination site Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/KSLA) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a robust news conference on the state’s response to the coronavirus at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The governor will be speaking from LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, which will serve as Louisiana’s first mass vaccination site for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to his office.

Gov. Edwards is also expected to address whether or not Louisiana will remain in the “modified” Phase 2 of reopening the economy. The governor’s executive order for Phase 2 is set to expire Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The announcement on Phase 2 will be made exactly one week before Mardi Gras. It is unclear if the upcoming Carnival holiday will affect his decision, but New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has already announced Mardi Gras-specific restrictions in the city.

According to a news release, Gov. Edwards met with public health officials Monday to review data to make a determination about Phase 2.

Gov. Edwards and members of his Unified Command Group are scheduled to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after the news conference.

Before the event, Officials with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will host a virtual town hall to educate citizens who are concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The governor’s news conference will be streaming live in this article and live on TV on the following stations: WVUE-TV in New Orleans, WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, KALB-TV in Alexandria, KSLA-TV in Shreveport, KNOE-TV in Monroe.

