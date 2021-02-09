Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The First Alert Storm Team is continuing to track the potential for cold temperatures and winter precipitation in the extended forecast. An important note is that the current information is subject to change in subsequent updates. The overall weather pattern is very complex and computer models are not yet in agreement for parts of the forecast, which means the forecast is likely to change throughout the week.

Here’s what we do know:

Over the last couple of weeks, a blob of Arctic air has been steadily spilling out of the Arctic into Alaska and Canada, and is now located across a large portion of the lower 48 states. The northern U.S. has been experiencing temperatures well below zero. As of Tuesday morning, the Arctic air has made it as far south as north Texas and Arkansas.

These are the low temperatures for Tuesday morning across the United States. Some areas are seeing wind chills even lower. (KALB)

This Arctic air is forecast to continue “oozing” south into Louisiana by later this week, expected to arrive in Central Louisiana on Thursday. The air will be “modified” Arctic air by then, meaning it won’t be as brutally cold by the time it makes it to us. We currently expect temperatures to drop from the 60s Thursday morning, to the 40s by the evening hours. Your weather app may have difficulty displaying this information this week.

The extreme temperature departures show that a large portion of the United States is seeing colder-than-normal temperatures. (KALB)

Friday looks cold with the possibility of rain. Saturday looks cold with the possibility of wintry precipitation, but it doesn’t look heavy or widespread at this point- if it happens at all. Freezing rain would be the most likely form of wintry precipitation, as precipitation melts as it falls towards the ground, and then refreezes on any surface with a temperature below freezing.

The second blast of Arctic air is forecast to arrive behind a cold front on Saturday night, setting Cenla up for widespread temperatures in the 20s for Sunday morning. High temperatures on Sunday could hover near the freezing mark, which could end up being one of the coldest days of the entire winter. By Sunday evening there will be another chance for precipitation, and with cold air in place snow would be the most likely form.

Cold air is expected to settle into Central Louisiana by the weekend. (KALB)

By Monday, a strong upper-level disturbance moves into the region, setting us up for more precipitation chances. With a deeper cold layer in place, snow would be the most likely form. With low temperatures on Monday starting out in the 20s and highs only expected to reach the 30s, any snow that falls might be able to accumulate. However, sleet or ice could also be possibilities if the temperature forecast differs.

The model uncertainty in this forecast, especially from the weekend into next week, is still fairly high. An analogy for weather forecasting is the game “Plinko”. The farther out we are from a weather event, the more possibilities there are for where the forecast will actually end up. The closer we get to an event, the fewer possibilities there are as models typically come into a general consensus on what is going to happen. Stay tuned throughout the week as we fine-tune the forecast.

Weather forecasting can be like the game of Plinko. The closer to the weather event we get, the fewer possibilities there are for where "the chip" will fall. (KALB)

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.