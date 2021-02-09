Jaguars’ Washington to likely miss spring football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Southern head football coach Dawson Odums revealed that senior wide receiver Jamar Washington has a “nagging foot injury” that will likely sideline him for the spring season.

According to Odums, the severity of the injury is unknown but will require surgery.

“It’s been ongoing,” Odums said. “He aggravated it the other day at practice. Either way, it’s going to require surgery. He’s probably not going to be able to tolerate the pain and go forward to play with it.”

The former Peabody Warhorse caught 25 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns in the 2019 season.

