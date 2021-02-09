Advertisement

La. senators split on vote on whether impeachment is constitutional

Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy.
Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy.(WVUE)
By Cody Lillich
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy differed on how to vote on day one of former President Donald Trump’s historic impeachment trial.

The U.S. Senate voted 56-44 that the impeachment hearings are constitutional.

Sen. Cassidy voted yes, in favor of the trial. Sen. Kennedy voted no, that the impeachment is unconstitutional.

The Senate voted largely along party lines. Six Republican senators, including Cassidy, voted with Democrats.

Senator Cassidy released this statement:

“We heard arguments from both sides on the constitutionality of having a Senate trial of a president who has since left office. A sufficient amount of evidence of constitutionality exists for the Senate to proceed with the trial. This vote is not a prejudgment on the final vote to convict. If anyone disagrees with my vote and would like an explanation, I ask them to listen to the arguments presented by the House Managers and former President Trump’s lawyers. The House managers had much stronger constitutional arguments. The president’s team did not.”

