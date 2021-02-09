Advertisement

Memorial information released for Dr. Stanley G. Lott

Dr. Stanley G. Lott
Dr. Stanley G. Lott(Photo Courtesy of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Background from The Associated Press)
By KALB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Emmanuel Baptist Church has released memorial information for the late Dr. Stanley G. Lott, who passed away on Feb. 5 at the age of 85.

A memorial service will be held in Emmanuel Sanctuary on Wednesday, February 10 at 11 a.m. The service can be watched live on Emmanuel Baptist Church’s YouTube channel.

Lott is known in the Cenla community for his work with the Chamber of Commerce, United Way, the Alexandria Museum of Art, the Downtown Lions Club and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. He was also a 1957 graduate of Louisiana College, a Distinguished Alumnus and worked for 16 years as the VPAA.

“We are saddened by the news of Dr. Lott’s passing. He made tremendous advances to Christian education during his years of service. He served Louisiana College for 17 years as the VPAA and was a Distinguished Alumni of the college. Dr. Lott retired as President Emeritus for Chowan College,” said Dr. Rick Brewer, President of Louisiana College.

Click here for more information.

Emmanuel Baptist Church Location:

