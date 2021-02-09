New Orleans native Leonard Fournette captures Super Bowl ring with the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You could see it at St. Aug. Leonard Fournette showcased all the makings of a star on the rise. At LSU, it crystallized, Fournette was unstoppable. After being cut by the Jaguars this offseason, the NOLA native needed a rebirth, and it came in Tampa. In Super Bowl 55, Fournette showed the world what we saw at Tad Gormley Stadium, and now he’s a champion for the first time in his career.

“Oh man, it means everything. From being cut to going through my trials and tribulations throughout the season. Now I’m a world champion, I’m blessed. I’m blessed to be a part of this organization. My teammates for welcoming me, helping me become a better person and a better man,” said Leonard Fournette.

Fournette racked up 135 yards of total offense, including a touchdown. Bucs leader Tom Brady expected a breakout game for the Aug alum.

“Tom preached all week they were 31st in the league in yards after carries, yards after catch too. Their run defense wasn’t that good. I take pride in that. Knowing those guys don’t want to tackle. Sometimes you make a guy miss, but at the same time, you punch them in the mouth, at the end of the game they’re not going to want to tackle. That’s what happens,” said Fournette.

Fournette is now a free agent. He signed only a 1-year deal with the Bucs. His stock no doubt’s up after his Super Bowl 55 performance.

