Advertisement

New Orleans native Leonard Fournette captures Super Bowl ring with the Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) pursues during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You could see it at St. Aug. Leonard Fournette showcased all the makings of a star on the rise. At LSU, it crystallized, Fournette was unstoppable. After being cut by the Jaguars this offseason, the NOLA native needed a rebirth, and it came in Tampa. In Super Bowl 55, Fournette showed the world what we saw at Tad Gormley Stadium, and now he’s a champion for the first time in his career.

“Oh man, it means everything. From being cut to going through my trials and tribulations throughout the season. Now I’m a world champion, I’m blessed. I’m blessed to be a part of this organization. My teammates for welcoming me, helping me become a better person and a better man,” said Leonard Fournette.

Fournette racked up 135 yards of total offense, including a touchdown. Bucs leader Tom Brady expected a breakout game for the Aug alum.

“Tom preached all week they were 31st in the league in yards after carries, yards after catch too. Their run defense wasn’t that good. I take pride in that. Knowing those guys don’t want to tackle. Sometimes you make a guy miss, but at the same time, you punch them in the mouth, at the end of the game they’re not going to want to tackle. That’s what happens,” said Fournette.

Fournette is now a free agent. He signed only a 1-year deal with the Bucs. His stock no doubt’s up after his Super Bowl 55 performance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Police say missing 10-year-old has been found safe
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD seeking suspect wanted in double homicide on Culpepper Road, mother of suspect arrested
Alexandria police investigating shooting at 3rd Street, Broadway Avenue
LSP releases details, arrests Monroe area Troopers in excessive force investigation

Latest News

Reni Mason coaches up the Wildcats during a timeout against Sul Ross State
Wildcats rout Belhaven to get back in win column
The Menard Eagles boys’ basketball team started their game against Neville on a 13-0 run, but...
Eagles early fire put out late by Neville
Sr. C Ty Morgan celebrating after hitting one of his two home runs during Saturday's game 1...
Ty Morgan slugs way to ASC hitter honor
Drew Maddox meets with media ahead of Wildcats' game with Southwestern
Maddox talks Wildcats’ preparation for Southwestern