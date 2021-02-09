Advertisement

No, the COVID-19 vaccines will not give you COVID, doctors urge you to get vaccine

By Austin Kemker
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doctors say they have heard a lot of bogus claims about the COVID-19 vaccines that have led to people not getting inoculated. No, the COVID-19 vaccines do not cause COVID-19.

“Overall we really haven’t seen too many quote-un-quote side effects,” said Dr. Rachael Kermis, a family medicine physician at Baton Rouge General. “Generally my patients are coming in and they’re having some low-grade fever and sometimes they’ll get a little bit of a cough but nothing where we’re seeing some bad autoimmune muscle issues from it. I haven’t seen any seizures or anyone getting COVID from it.”

Dr. Kermis said the people who do end up getting COVID after the second dose of vaccine likely were exposed to it before they received the shot, saying the vaccine does not offer full protection for several days after inoculation.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards to announce Pennington Biomedical Research Center as Louisiana’s first mass vaccination site for coronavirus vaccine

As far as the side effects, Dr. Kermis said she recommends taking Tylenol before and after the second dose.

“I tell them to go ahead and take a dose of Tylenol in the morning and then I have them take it again before they go to bed just to preemptively prevent those body aches or that low-grade fever from developing,” she said.

Kermis said she understands the skepticism, saying she had her own concerns at first but suggests doing your research from credible sources so you can make an informed decision.

“What helped my skepticism was doing the research, talking with people, reading the data,” she said. “To me, it’s kind of a no-brainer when you do the risk/benefit analysis.”

