Opening days of Lady Demon Classic to be held at Parc Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) – The Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission Lady Demon Classic is relocating. Friday and Saturday of the tournament will be held at Parc Natchitoches, while Sunday’s games will shift back to the Lady Demon Diamond.

With colder-than-normal temperatures expected for Friday and this weekend, coaches elected to move the tournament, so multiple games can be played during the warmest part of the day. Normally, all games are contested on the Lady Demon Diamond. By moving it to Parc Natchitoches, two games can be played at once.

Friday’s games are slated to begin at 1 and 3 p.m. on Fields 1 and 2, respectively. Saturday’s games will start at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. First pitch of the second game on both days will occur about 15 minutes after the completion of the first game.

Live stats will be available on the NSU Athletics mobile app and nsudemons.com. Live streaming will not occur on Friday or Saturday but will be available on Sunday when the tournament returns to the Lady Demon Diamond. Sunday’s games will start at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.

The softball live stream is free this season on the NSU Athletics mobile app and nsudemons.com.

Tickets will cost $10 each day and provide admittance to both games. Season ticket holders and Outfield Club memberships will be honored.

Fans are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and spread out as much as possible. Bleacher seating is limited.

RVs that elect to attend will be asked to park near the soccer pavilion. If an awning is displayed, it must face the parking lot and not the sidewalk.

The concession stand will be open, serving an assortment of food for purchase.

Follow @NSUDemonsSB on Twitter for more updates and the latest information.

Friday’s games (Parc Natchitoches)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Northwestern State, 1 p.m.

Evansville vs. UT Martin, 1 p.m.

UT Martin vs. Northwestern State, 3 p.m.

Evansville vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Saturday’s games (Parc Natchitoches)

Evansville vs. Northwestern State, 12 p.m.

UT Martin vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 12 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Northwestern State, 2 p.m.

UT Martin vs. Evansville, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s games (Lady Demons Diamond)

Evansville vs. Northwestern State, 10 a.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Northwestern State, 2 p.m.

