Peabody graduate achieves milestone in National Guard

By Corey Howard
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Peabody graduate Colonel (Col.) Willus B. Hall is back where he started his career 26 years ago, leading the 199th Regiment at Camp Beauregard.

“I am honored to lead the program where I started my career as an officer in the Louisiana Guard in 1995,” Col. Hall said. “It doesn’t happen often. So, it’s very special to come back to where it all started.”

Col. Hall also became the first African American to lead the 199th Regiment.

“I’m very proud of all of the progress in terms of diversity and inclusion in the Louisiana Army National Guard,” Col. Hall said. “[And] though I may be the first, I certainly will not be the last.”

Col. Hall will take over for Col. Chris Cerniauskas, who’s looking forward to his next assignment as a staff officer.

“I love this regiment, and to have a great commander like Colonel Willus Hall,” Col. Chris Cerniauskas said. “He’s going to come in and do great things.”

Col. Hall will continue to help build and train leaders, a mission started by the regiment nearly 60 years ago.

