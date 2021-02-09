Advertisement

Squires role in comeback nets her ASC weekly hitter honor

Jr.. 1B Desiree Squires running to 1st base during Saturday's doubleheader against Millsaps.
Jr.. 1B Desiree Squires running to 1st base during Saturday's doubleheader against Millsaps.(Credit: Alena Noakes/Wildcat Media)
By Richard Thiberville, Jr.
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHARDSON, Tx. (LC Sports Information) – When the Louisiana College softball team needed a big rally, Desiree Squires provided the aid for the Lady ‘Cats, and her efforts in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of Millsaps were rewarded with the American Southwest Conference’s East Division Hitter of the Week award, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

With the Lady ‘Cats down 6-0 in game one to the Majors, Squires, a junior first baseman from Rosepine, La., sparked the comeback in a big way by hitting a pair of doubles and knocking in five RBI to help lead the charge as LC scored eight straight runs, including a six-spot in the bottom of the sixth inning, to take game one 8-6.

She kept the momentum going in game two with two hits, one of which was another double, as well as a sixth RBI on the day to help LC jump out to a 6-0 lead in game two as the Lady Cats went on to finish the sweep with an 8-5 win over Millsaps in the nightcap.

Squires finished the day hitting .500 overall with three doubles for a .875 slugging percentage and six RBI.

Squires and the rest of the Lady Wildcats head to Texas for a pair of doubleheaders this weekend, starting on Saturday in Kerrville against Schreiner. First pitch on Saturday against the Mountaineers is set for 1:00 P.M. at the Mountaineer Softball Field.

