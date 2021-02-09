Advertisement

State Rep. Johnson discusses push for rural high-speed internet

By KALB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KALB) - The push to get high-speed internet in the rural areas of Central Louisiana has taken another step. We speak with State Representative Mike Johnson, District 27, to discuss the recent developments.

