State Rep. Johnson discusses push for rural high-speed internet
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(KALB) - The push to get high-speed internet in the rural areas of Central Louisiana has taken another step. We speak with State Representative Mike Johnson, District 27, to discuss the recent developments.
Related: Rapides Parish Police Jury asks legislature to fund high-speed broadband for rural Louisiana
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.