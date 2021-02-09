Ty Morgan slugs way to ASC hitter honor

RICHARDSON, Texas (LC Sports Information) – A big week at the plate earned Louisiana College catcher the American Southwest Conference’s first Hitter of the Week award of the 2021 season, the conference office announced on Monday.

Morgan, a senior from Ville Platte, La., recorded at least two RBI in three of the four games this past weekend in the season-opening set against Alma College. In the opener against the Scots, he was three of four at the plate and bashed two home runs, and knocked in five runs as Louisiana College roared back from a 6-2 deficit to win 12-6. In game two, he was two of two at the plate, both of which were doubles, and knocked in three more runs in a 15-4 run-rule win over the Scots. Game three saw Morgan go two of three with two more RBI.

For the series, Morgan had seven total base hits in 12 at-bats for a .583 batting average with an exceptional 1.250 slugging percentage thanks to the two doubles and two homers.

Morgan and the rest of the Wildcats (3-1) return to action on Tuesday night in a single contest against Centenary. The first pitch against the Gents (0-0) is set for 3:00 P.M. at Shehee Stadium in Shreveport.

