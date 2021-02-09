Walker 4-star WR Brian Thomas Jr. signs with LSU over Texas A&M, Alabama

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Walker High four-star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. signed his national letter of intent with LSU during a ceremony in the school’s gym on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound pass-catcher is ranked as the No. 88 prospect in the nation, No. 13 wide receiver in the US, and No. 4 player in Louisiana by the 247Sports Composite.

He chose the Tigers over Texas A&M and Alabama.

He is the fifth wide receiver for LSU’s class of 2021.

