Walker 4-star WR Brian Thomas Jr. signs with LSU over Texas A&M, Alabama
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Walker High four-star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. signed his national letter of intent with LSU during a ceremony in the school’s gym on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound pass-catcher is ranked as the No. 88 prospect in the nation, No. 13 wide receiver in the US, and No. 4 player in Louisiana by the 247Sports Composite.
He chose the Tigers over Texas A&M and Alabama.
He is the fifth wide receiver for LSU’s class of 2021.
