‘My Birthday in Quarantine’ - Bunkie teacher writes children’s book about COVID-19

A local teacher wrote a children's book about kids dealing with quarantine.
By Julie Blalock
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Star Higginbotham teaches 10th grade English at Bunkie High School. But when she ended up having to quarantine over Thanksgiving break, she decided to write a children’s book for kids experiencing the same things her family was going through.

The book is called “My Birthday in Quarantine” and is geared towards kids ages three to eight.

“I have two children, and my little girl was turning four, and because our whole family had to quarantine, we had to cancel her little birthday gathering. She was devastated,” said Higginbotham.

Higginbotham explained that because she was the one who had the virus, she was quarantined in a separate room from the rest of the family. As she was looking up things to do in her isolation, she found a TikTok video that showed how to publish children’s books.

“I wrote a book about a little girl who ended up not feeling well right before her birthday party...she tested positive for COVID, her whole family had to quarantine,” Higginbotham explained. “Her family found a way to entertain her and her little sister, and pretty much brought the family closer together. Focusing on the family and what really matters most, rather than the negative of the situation.”

Star Higginbotham with her family in October 2020
The book also encourages safety precautions such as mask-wearing, face washing and social distancing. There are plenty of fun illustrations that show kids how to be safe.

“It’s really important to take COVID seriously,” Higginbotham said. “I’ve had coronavirus two times. It’s a miserable experience...hopefully we can crush this and move on with our new normal.”

Higginbotham wants parents to know that the book is not meant to scare readers. It’s a positive book written with her own children in mind, from their perspective, and how they would handle the information presented.

“It’s written in an age-appropriate way for them to understand,” she said.

“I’m hoping for my readers to share with their young people that it’s okay to have those emotions, it’s okay to feel sad and there are good things that can come out of bad situations,” Higginbotham said. “You can focus on your family and those that love you and you can still find a way to enjoy each other when you have to be quarantined together.”

If you’re interested in the book, CLICK HERE for more information.

