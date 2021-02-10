Advertisement

Gov. Edwards at odds with Biden over oil, gas policy

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards disagrees with President Joe Biden’s actions targeting fossil fuel industries.

Edwards administration officials told lawmakers Wednesday that the Democratic governor wants the White House to reconsider its decision to pause new oil and gas drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

Environmental groups have praised Biden’s decision, saying it’s the kind of urgent action needed to slow climate change. But Biden’s approach strikes at one of Louisiana’s economic engines.

Natural Resources Secretary Thomas Harris says Edwards spoke to Biden’s energy secretary pick about his concerns.

State lawmakers want Edwards to make a direct appeal to Biden.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD: Culpepper double homicide suspect arrested in Texas
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?
Harry Silver
Harry Silver steps down from Alexandria City Council
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a “suspicious male” in the Pitkin...
VPSO seeking ‘suspicious male’ last seen in the Pitkin area Tuesday night

Latest News

Virtual school gives educators a look inside their students' home lives.
Homeschooling on the rise in Louisiana
Homeschooling on the rise in Louisiana
Homeschooling on the rise in Louisiana
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Harry Silver steps down from Alexandria City Council
Louisiana College Cheerleaders were one of the groups to volunteer at Calvary Baptist Church's...
Calvary Baptist Church hosts modified ‘Night to Shine’