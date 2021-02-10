Gov. Edwards at odds with Biden over oil, gas policy

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards disagrees with President Joe Biden’s actions targeting fossil fuel industries.

Edwards administration officials told lawmakers Wednesday that the Democratic governor wants the White House to reconsider its decision to pause new oil and gas drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

Environmental groups have praised Biden’s decision, saying it’s the kind of urgent action needed to slow climate change. But Biden’s approach strikes at one of Louisiana’s economic engines.

Natural Resources Secretary Thomas Harris says Edwards spoke to Biden’s energy secretary pick about his concerns.

State lawmakers want Edwards to make a direct appeal to Biden.

