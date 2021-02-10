Advertisement

Harry Silver steps down from Alexandria City Council

Harry Silver
Harry Silver(KALB)
By KALB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver, District 4, announced that he is stepping down from his position on the council effective February 28.

Silver turned 99 years old last month and is believed to be the oldest active elected official in the United States. He joined the council in 2005 at the age of 83. However, Silver has not been able to attend council meetings in person since last July and has participated via telephone.

City Council President Jim Villard read Silver’s resignation statement in which he asks that local attorney Maria Losavio replace him. Villard says he was disappointed to hear the news, but that he understands why Silver is stepping down.

More information to follow.

