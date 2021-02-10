Local VA vaccination clinic open seven days a week to eligible veterans

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Eligible veterans who receive health care at the Alexandria VA Medical Center can now receive their first or second doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

The hospital created a walk-in vaccination clinic on the second floor of building two. It’s seven days per week from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

“We are encouraging our veterans to come in,” Jerelyn Felton, Clinic Coordinator of the Alexandria VA Medical Center said. “It doesn’t matter if they have dose number one on the outside, they can get dose number two here if they’re eligible for care.”

Those wishing to get a vaccine must schedule an appointment at 318-483-5083. The age requirement is 65 and older.

Vaccines are also available by appointment at VA-Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Fort Polk, Natchitoches, Jennings, Lafayette and Lake Charles.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, nearly a million veterans have received at least one vaccine. At the Alexandria VA Medical Center, more than 2,700 veterans have received a shot.

