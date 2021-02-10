Advertisement

Local VA vaccination clinic open seven days a week to eligible veterans

Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville | Photo Source: KALB
Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville | Photo Source: KALB(KALB)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Eligible veterans who receive health care at the Alexandria VA Medical Center can now receive their first or second doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

The hospital created a walk-in vaccination clinic on the second floor of building two. It’s seven days per week from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

“We are encouraging our veterans to come in,” Jerelyn Felton, Clinic Coordinator of the Alexandria VA Medical Center said. “It doesn’t matter if they have dose number one on the outside, they can get dose number two here if they’re eligible for care.”

Those wishing to get a vaccine must schedule an appointment at 318-483-5083. The age requirement is 65 and older.

Vaccines are also available by appointment at VA-Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Fort Polk, Natchitoches, Jennings, Lafayette and Lake Charles.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, nearly a million veterans have received at least one vaccine. At the Alexandria VA Medical Center, more than 2,700 veterans have received a shot.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANTED: Ke’Ron Nickelson
APD seeking suspect wanted in double homicide on Culpepper Road, mother of suspect arrested
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Is winter weather in the forecast for Central Louisiana?
Alexandria police investigating shooting at 3rd Street, Broadway Avenue
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Top: Jacob Brown (Left) and Randall Dickerson - Bottom: Dakota DeMoss. (Left) and George Harper
Louisiana State Police arrests Monroe-area troopers in excessive force investigation

Latest News

A local teacher wrote a children's book about kids dealing with quarantine.
‘My Birthday in Quarantine’ - Bunkie teacher writes children’s book about COVID-19
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a “suspicious male” in the Pitkin...
VPSO seeking ‘suspicious male’ last seen in the Pitkin area Tuesday night
PLEDGE KIDS 21021
PLEDGE KIDS 21021