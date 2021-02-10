Mayor Broome receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined the thousands of Louisiana residents who have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Mayor Broome received her shot Wednesday morning at the Willie Hawkins Community Center at Our Lady of the Lake North LSU Health Clinic.

The mayor joins other state officials like Gov. John Bel Edwards who are getting the shot to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Officials like the mayor and governor received their first doses this week as the state sees a slight boost in the number of vaccines it receives weekly and more retailers become eligible to give the shots out.

Broome says people should seize the opportunity to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

